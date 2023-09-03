The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.326 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Rays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .378, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Kwan will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 in his last outings.

In 69.7% of his 132 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 132 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (3.8%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has driven in a run in 33 games this year (25.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 63 of 132 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 65 .256 AVG .288 .337 OBP .337 .350 SLG .405 19 XBH 22 2 HR 3 18 RBI 29 37/31 K/BB 26/21 9 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings