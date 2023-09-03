Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and projected starter Michael Kopech on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Tigers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have gone 13-11 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.2% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Detroit has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 60%.

Detroit has combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-65-5 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-40 33-34 25-31 37-42 50-54 12-19

