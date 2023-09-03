Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (53-83) and Detroit Tigers (62-74) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-3) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (5-12) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Tigers have won 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Detroit has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
  • Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 541 (four per game).
  • The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 29 Yankees L 4-2 Tarik Skubal vs Michael King
August 30 Yankees L 6-2 Brendan White vs Gerrit Cole
August 31 Yankees W 4-3 Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
September 1 @ White Sox W 4-2 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Touki Toussaint
September 2 @ White Sox W 10-0 Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
September 3 @ White Sox - Tarik Skubal vs Michael Kopech
September 5 @ Yankees - Tarik Skubal vs Gerrit Cole
September 6 @ Yankees - Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
September 7 @ Yankees - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Carlos Rodón
September 8 White Sox - Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
September 9 White Sox - Tarik Skubal vs Michael Kopech

