The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Arias will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.

Arias has gotten at least one hit in 48.2% of his games this season (41 of 85), with more than one hit 13 times (15.3%).

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (16.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.1%) he had more than one.

He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .197 AVG .248 .285 OBP .312 .295 SLG .450 6 XBH 14 3 HR 6 8 RBI 12 49/15 K/BB 43/12 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings