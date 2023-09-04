Guardians vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 4
Monday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (66-71) and the Minnesota Twins (71-66) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Guardians taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 4.
The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (9-7) versus the Guardians and Lucas Giolito (7-11).
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The previous 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Guardians have come away with 28 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win 13 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (557 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have the sixth-best ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 29
|@ Twins
|W 4-2
|Gavin Williams vs Pablo Lopez
|August 30
|@ Twins
|W 5-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 1
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 2
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Zack Littell
|September 3
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Xzavion Curry vs Taj Bradley
|September 4
|Twins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|September 5
|Twins
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 6
|Twins
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Joe Ryan
|September 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Griffin Canning
|September 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|September 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs TBA
