Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The favored Twins have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 6-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The previous 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland is 13-24 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of its 135 opportunities.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-34 31-37 26-23 40-48 46-42 20-29

