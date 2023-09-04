How to Watch the Guardians vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 104 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.
- The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 557 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cleveland averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.284 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (7-11) for his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings during his last outing, which came on Monday for the Los Angeles Angels against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- Giolito has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|8/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/1/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Zack Littell
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Taj Bradley
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Joe Ryan
|9/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Griffin Canning
|9/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|9/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|-
