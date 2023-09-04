Minnesota Twins (71-66) will go head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (66-71) at Progressive Field on Monday, September 4 at 6:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 196 strikeouts, Pablo Lopez will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Guardians have +115 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-7, 3.72 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CLE (7-11, 4.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Guardians' matchup against the Twins but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to take down the Twins with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 53 out of the 90 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 31-27 (winning 53.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Guardians have won in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 13-24 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+230) Myles Straw 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+325) Tyler Freeman 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.