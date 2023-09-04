On Monday, Josh Naylor (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .308 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 65 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 97), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this season (43.3%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (20.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (33.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .304 AVG .311 .340 OBP .355 .470 SLG .530 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 32 RBI 48 30/12 K/BB 27/12 2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings