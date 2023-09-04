On Monday, Kole Calhoun (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .261 with five doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Calhoun has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.5% of his games this year, Calhoun has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 .229 AVG .300 .296 OBP .391 .396 SLG .450 4 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 10/3 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

