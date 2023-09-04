After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .237.

Straw has gotten a hit in 73 of 126 games this year (57.9%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Straw has had an RBI in 21 games this year (16.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.2%).

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (43 of 126), with two or more runs eight times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 64 .206 AVG .264 .264 OBP .333 .268 SLG .324 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 14 44/16 K/BB 44/22 4 SB 13

Twins Pitching Rankings