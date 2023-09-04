Steven Kwan vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Steven Kwan (.326 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Kwan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .391.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 69.9% of his 133 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 3.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 133), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this year (24.8%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 64 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|65
|.256
|AVG
|.288
|.338
|OBP
|.337
|.348
|SLG
|.405
|19
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|29
|39/32
|K/BB
|26/21
|10
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (9-7) out for his 28th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.72), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and seventh in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.