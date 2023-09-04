On Monday, Steven Kwan (.326 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Kwan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .391.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 69.9% of his 133 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.6% of those games.

He has homered in 3.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 133), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this year (24.8%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 64 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 65 .256 AVG .288 .338 OBP .337 .348 SLG .405 19 XBH 22 2 HR 3 18 RBI 29 39/32 K/BB 26/21 10 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings