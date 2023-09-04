Tyler Freeman -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 124 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on September 4 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .245 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.

In 54.1% of his games this year (20 of 37), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Freeman has driven in a run in eight games this season (21.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In eight of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .213 .386 OBP .234 .347 SLG .311 3 XBH 4 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 7/7 K/BB 16/1 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings