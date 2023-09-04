Tyler Freeman vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Freeman -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 124 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on September 4 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .245 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- In 54.1% of his games this year (20 of 37), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Freeman has driven in a run in eight games this season (21.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In eight of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.213
|.386
|OBP
|.234
|.347
|SLG
|.311
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/7
|K/BB
|16/1
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (9-7) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 164 2/3 innings pitched, with 196 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.72), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and seventh in K/9 (10.7) among pitchers who qualify.
