NaLyssa Smith will lead the Indiana Fever (12-25) into a matchup with the Chicago Sky (15-22) one game after scoring 30 points in a 97-84 win over the Wings. The matchup is on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, The U, and BSIN.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Fever vs. Sky

Indiana scores 81.8 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 83.4 Chicago allows.

Indiana makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than Chicago has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

In games the Fever shoot better than 45.3% from the field, they are 5-11 overall.

Indiana is hitting 34.2% of its three-point shots this season, 0.8% higher than the 33.4% Chicago allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Fever are 8-9 when they shoot better than 33.4% from distance.

Indiana and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Indiana averaging 1.0 more rebound per game.

Fever Recent Performance

The Fever have been putting up 86.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 81.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Indiana has been more porous on the defensive side of the ball as of late, giving up 85.8 points per game during its past 10 outings compared to the 85.4 points per game its opponents are averaging on the 2023 season.

The Fever's last 10 contests have seen them make 8.3 three-pointers per game while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 6.8 makes and 34.2%.

Fever Injuries