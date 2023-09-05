Gabriel Arias vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .220 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- Arias has recorded a hit in 41 of 86 games this year (47.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (15.1%).
- In 10.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has had at least one RBI in 17.4% of his games this year (15 of 86), with two or more RBI six times (7.0%).
- He has scored in 23 games this season (26.7%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.190
|AVG
|.248
|.282
|OBP
|.312
|.286
|SLG
|.450
|6
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|12
|50/16
|K/BB
|43/12
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.87 ERA ranks second, 1.159 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
