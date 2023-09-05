Tuesday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (66-72) squaring off against the Minnesota Twins (72-66) at 6:10 PM ET (on September 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (7-6) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (10-3).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Guardians matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (42.4%) in those games.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 26-35 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (563 total runs).

The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

