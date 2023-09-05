The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco will take on the Cleveland Guardians and Ramon Laureano on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Twins are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (-105). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -115 -105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 6-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 28, or 42.4%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland is 26-35 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 56 of its 136 chances.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 7-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-35 31-37 26-23 40-49 46-43 20-29

