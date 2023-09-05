How to Watch the Guardians vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Sonny Gray and Tanner Bibee will start for their respective teams when the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians play on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 105 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.
- The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored 563 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the ninth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.296 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Bibee (10-3) for his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Bibee has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/1/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Zack Littell
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Taj Bradley
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|L 20-6
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Joe Ryan
|9/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Griffin Canning
|9/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|9/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|-
|9/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Reid Detmers
