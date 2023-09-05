Sonny Gray and Tanner Bibee will start for their respective teams when the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians play on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 105 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.

The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 563 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland has the ninth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.296 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Bibee (10-3) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Twins W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Cal Quantrill Tyler Glasnow 9/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Logan Allen Zack Littell 9/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Xzavion Curry Taj Bradley 9/4/2023 Twins L 20-6 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels - Away Cal Quantrill Griffin Canning 9/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 9/9/2023 Angels - Away Xzavion Curry - 9/10/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Reid Detmers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.