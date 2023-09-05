Carlos Correa will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (72-66) on Tuesday, September 5, when they match up with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (66-72) at Progressive Field at 6:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Guardians have -105 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.87 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.03 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Guardians and Twins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (-105), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Guardians are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 54 (59.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have a 54-37 record (winning 59.3% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (42.4%) in those games.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious 26 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 6-4.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+270) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 2nd

