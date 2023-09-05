The Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Carlos Correa, Jose Ramirez and others in this contest.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 139 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.345/.472 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 149 hits with 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 54 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .271/.337/.375 on the year.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .298 with two doubles, two walks and five RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Gray Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (7-6) for his 28th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 2.87 ERA ranks second, 1.159 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 25th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 30 7.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 7.0 6 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 6.2 4 4 4 7 3 at Phillies Aug. 13 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Tigers Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 2 10 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 110 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 61 runs.

He's slashed .230/.309/.400 so far this season.

Correa will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a home run and four RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Rangers Sep. 3 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 91 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He's slashed .251/.319/.477 on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

