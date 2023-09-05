Royce Lewis carries a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (72-66) game against the Cleveland Guardians (66-72) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Progressive Field.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (7-6) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (10-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.87 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.03 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians are sending Bibee (10-3) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.

Bibee has registered 10 quality starts this year.

Bibee will aim to last five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 22 appearances this season.

Tanner Bibee vs. Twins

He will take the hill against a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 1131 total hits (on a .242 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .425 (10th in the league) with 198 total home runs (fourth in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Bibee has thrown 10 innings, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 14.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will send Gray (7-6) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.87 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .223 in 27 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.87), 19th in WHIP (1.159), and 25th in K/9 (8.9).

Sonny Gray vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 563 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1168 hits, 16th in baseball, with 105 home runs (30th in the league).

The Guardians have gone 17-for-71 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.