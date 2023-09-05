Josh Naylor vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .311 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 66 of 98 games this year (67.3%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (35.7%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Naylor has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this year (42 of 98), with more than one RBI 20 times (20.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 98 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.310
|AVG
|.311
|.345
|OBP
|.355
|.473
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|48
|31/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 156 strikeouts through 157 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.87), 19th in WHIP (1.159), and 25th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.