On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .311 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 66 of 98 games this year (67.3%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (35.7%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Naylor has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this year (42 of 98), with more than one RBI 20 times (20.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 32 of 98 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .310 AVG .311 .345 OBP .355 .473 SLG .530 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 32 RBI 48 31/12 K/BB 27/12 2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings