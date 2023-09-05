Kerry Carpenter vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .289.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 60 of 94 games this season (63.8%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (27.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 94), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 94 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.352
|AVG
|.223
|.402
|OBP
|.301
|.521
|SLG
|.522
|15
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|32
|40/11
|K/BB
|44/14
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 29th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 174 2/3 innings pitched, with 188 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fourth, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
