After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .250 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Calhoun has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Calhoun has had an RBI in 10 games this season (41.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (45.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .212 AVG .300 .288 OBP .391 .365 SLG .450 4 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 11/4 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings