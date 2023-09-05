Miguel Cabrera -- 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .257.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 81 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.7%), homering in 1% of his chances at the plate.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 19 games this season (23.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 81 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .261 AVG .254 .324 OBP .320 .358 SLG .341 9 XBH 10 2 HR 1 12 RBI 15 36/13 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings