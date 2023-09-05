Myles Straw vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Myles Straw (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .237.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (73 of 126), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Straw has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 3.2% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Guardians Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Josh Naylor
- Click Here for Andrés Giménez
- Click Here for José Ramírez
- Click Here for Ramón Laureano
- Click Here for Steven Kwan
- Click Here for Kole Calhoun
- Click Here for Gabriel Arias
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|64
|.206
|AVG
|.264
|.264
|OBP
|.333
|.268
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|14
|44/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|4
|SB
|13
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.87), 19th in WHIP (1.159), and 25th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.