Steven Kwan -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on September 5 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

Kwan will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .304 in his last games.

In 94 of 134 games this season (70.1%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 134), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has driven home a run in 34 games this season (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 65 games this year (48.5%), including 12 multi-run games (9.0%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 65 .255 AVG .288 .338 OBP .337 .345 SLG .405 19 XBH 22 2 HR 3 19 RBI 29 39/33 K/BB 26/21 10 SB 7

