How to Watch the Tigers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 139 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 544 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.272 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Alex Faedo (2-5) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.
- He has four quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- In 11 starts this season, Faedo has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brendan White
|Gerrit Cole
|8/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-3
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-0
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Carlos Rodón
|9/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesse Scholtens
