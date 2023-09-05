Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 139 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 544 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.272 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Alex Faedo (2-5) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

He has four quality starts in 11 chances this season.

In 11 starts this season, Faedo has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Brendan White Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox W 10-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees - Away Alex Faedo Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees - Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox - Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox - Home Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/10/2023 White Sox - Home - Jesse Scholtens

