On Tuesday, September 5, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (68-69) host Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (63-74) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +200. An 8-run total has been set for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (12-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (2-5, 4.89 ERA)

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 42, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Yankees have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and won in each game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 45, or 41.7%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 2-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275) Zack Short 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+280) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+275) Javier Báez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

