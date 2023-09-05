Zack Short -- with an on-base percentage of .241 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .221.

In 42.0% of his games this year (34 of 81), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in six games this season (7.4%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Short has an RBI in 16 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 34 .250 AVG .181 .309 OBP .277 .420 SLG .277 9 XBH 6 5 HR 1 20 RBI 9 30/10 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings