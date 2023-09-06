After hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .227 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks.

In 48.4% of his 91 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.9% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has an RBI in 19 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (33.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .200 AVG .256 .253 OBP .378 .321 SLG .419 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 40/10 K/BB 34/26 2 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings