The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (hitting .120 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has six doubles and four walks while batting .136.

Gallagher has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 46 games played this year, he has not homered.

In five games this season (10.9%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 46 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .094 AVG .167 .127 OBP .197 .113 SLG .236 1 XBH 5 0 HR 0 0 RBI 7 17/2 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 0

