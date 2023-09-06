The Detroit Tigers, including Carson Kelly and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .223 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Kelly has gotten a hit in 17 of 37 games this year (45.9%), with multiple hits on six occasions (16.2%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 37 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has driven in a run in six games this year (16.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 37 games so far this year.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 15 .200 AVG .325 .333 OBP .378 .200 SLG .450 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 6/3 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings