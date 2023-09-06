Gabriel Arias vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- batting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .220 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 42 of 87 games this year (48.3%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (14.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has had an RBI in 15 games this season (17.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.9%).
- He has scored in 24 games this year (27.6%), including five multi-run games (5.7%).
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.192
|AVG
|.248
|.281
|OBP
|.312
|.292
|SLG
|.450
|7
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|12
|51/16
|K/BB
|43/12
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
