Gabriel Arias -- batting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .220 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in 42 of 87 games this year (48.3%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (14.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arias has had an RBI in 15 games this season (17.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.9%).
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (27.6%), including five multi-run games (5.7%).

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 40
.192 AVG .248
.281 OBP .312
.292 SLG .450
7 XBH 14
3 HR 6
9 RBI 12
51/16 K/BB 43/12
2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryan (10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
