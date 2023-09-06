Guardians vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (66-73) and the Minnesota Twins (73-66) clashing at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 6.
The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (10-8) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-5).
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.
- The Guardians have come away with 28 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a win-loss record of 17-27 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (566 total, 4.1 per game).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 1
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 2
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Zack Littell
|September 3
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Xzavion Curry vs Taj Bradley
|September 4
|Twins
|L 20-6
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|September 5
|Twins
|L 8-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 6
|Twins
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Joe Ryan
|September 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Griffin Canning
|September 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|September 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs TBA
|September 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Reid Detmers
|September 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs TBA
