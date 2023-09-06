Wednesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (66-73) and the Minnesota Twins (73-66) clashing at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 6.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (10-8) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-5).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

The Guardians have come away with 28 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 17-27 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (566 total, 4.1 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule