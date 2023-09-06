The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler head into the final of a three-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Twins (-135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 28, or 41.8%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 17-27, a 38.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 137 games with a total.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 7-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-36 31-37 26-23 40-50 46-44 20-29

