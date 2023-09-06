Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Cleveland Guardians and starter Gavin Williams on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 106 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 566 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland has the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.301 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Williams (1-5) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, Aug. 29, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins without allowing a hit.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Williams has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Cal Quantrill Tyler Glasnow 9/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Logan Allen Zack Littell 9/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Xzavion Curry Taj Bradley 9/4/2023 Twins L 20-6 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins L 8-3 Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels - Away Cal Quantrill Griffin Canning 9/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 9/9/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito - 9/10/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Reid Detmers 9/11/2023 Giants - Away Tanner Bibee -

