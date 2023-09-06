The Minnesota Twins (73-66), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will match up with the Cleveland Guardians (66-73) on Wednesday, September 6 at Progressive Field, with Joe Ryan getting the ball for the Twins and Gavin Williams taking the hill for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Guardians have +110 odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 55, or 59.8%, of the 92 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 36-28 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Twins have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (41.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious 17 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 5-5.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.