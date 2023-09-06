The Minnesota Twins (73-66) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the Cleveland Guardians (66-73) on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-8) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-5) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.46 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams (1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.

The 24-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.

Williams has collected two quality starts this year.

Williams has put together nine starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Gavin Williams vs. Twins

He will face a Twins offense that is hitting .242 as a unit (21st in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .426 (10th in the league) with 199 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).

Williams has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Twins this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins' Ryan (10-8) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 4.20 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

He has 13 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Ryan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Joe Ryan vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 566 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They have 1175 hits, 17th in baseball, with 106 home runs (30th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Guardians to go 10-for-47 with two doubles and four RBI in 12 2/3 innings this season.

