Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks while batting .307.
  • Naylor has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 99 games this year, with more than one hit in 35.4% of them.
  • He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 99), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Naylor has had at least one RBI in 42.4% of his games this season (42 of 99), with more than one RBI 20 times (20.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • In 32.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 49
.303 AVG .311
.338 OBP .355
.463 SLG .530
16 XBH 24
7 HR 8
32 RBI 48
31/12 K/BB 27/12
2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (10-8) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
