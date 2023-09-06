Josh Naylor vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks while batting .307.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 99 games this year, with more than one hit in 35.4% of them.
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 99), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has had at least one RBI in 42.4% of his games this season (42 of 99), with more than one RBI 20 times (20.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.303
|AVG
|.311
|.338
|OBP
|.355
|.463
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|48
|31/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Twins will send Ryan (10-8) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
