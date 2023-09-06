The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 25 walks while batting .291.

In 61 of 95 games this year (64.2%) Carpenter has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

He has homered in 18 games this season (18.9%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 33 games this season (34.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38.9% of his games this year (37 of 95), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .352 AVG .230 .402 OBP .306 .521 SLG .534 15 XBH 20 6 HR 14 24 RBI 32 40/11 K/BB 45/14 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings