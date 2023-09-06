After hitting .275 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .258 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

In 63.4% of his games this year (52 of 82), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (3.7%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .261 AVG .255 .324 OBP .321 .358 SLG .340 9 XBH 10 2 HR 1 12 RBI 16 36/13 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings