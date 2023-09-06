Myles Straw vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .238.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 127 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 127 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.3% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.1%.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (33.9%), including eight multi-run games (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|64
|.209
|AVG
|.264
|.265
|OBP
|.333
|.270
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|45/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|4
|SB
|13
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.20 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.