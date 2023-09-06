The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .238.
  • Straw has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 127 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 127 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17.3% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.1%.
  • He has scored in 43 games this season (33.9%), including eight multi-run games (6.3%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 64
.209 AVG .264
.265 OBP .333
.270 SLG .324
10 XBH 10
0 HR 1
12 RBI 14
45/16 K/BB 44/22
4 SB 13

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.20 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
