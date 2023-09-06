Spencer Torkelson vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .441, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has recorded a hit in 79 of 136 games this year (58.1%), including 31 multi-hit games (22.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 21 games this year (15.4%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 51 games this season (37.5%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.1% of his games this season (60 of 136), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.209
|AVG
|.255
|.309
|OBP
|.327
|.365
|SLG
|.513
|22
|XBH
|34
|8
|HR
|17
|26
|RBI
|47
|76/34
|K/BB
|67/27
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (8-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
