Steven Kwan vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .707, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .373 this season.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.2% of his games this season, Kwan has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.251
|AVG
|.288
|.333
|OBP
|.337
|.341
|SLG
|.405
|19
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|29
|40/33
|K/BB
|26/21
|10
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Ryan (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.