The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will send Clarke Schmidt and Matt Manning, respectively, out for the start when the two squads square off on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 139 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 545 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .302.

The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Manning (5-4) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing two hits.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Manning has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox W 10-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees L 5-1 Away Alex Faedo Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees - Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox - Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox - Home Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/10/2023 White Sox - Home - Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds - Home Matt Manning Lyon Richardson

