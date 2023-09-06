Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (69-69) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (63-75) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (8-8) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (5-4).

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The previous 10 Tigers matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (41.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has a mark of 22-27 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (545 total, 3.9 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule