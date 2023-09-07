When Amon-Ra St. Brown takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Think St. Brown will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown was targeted 146 times last season and converted that into 106 grabs for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six TDs.

In four of 16 games last season, St. Brown reeled in a touchdown pass (and he had two games with multiple touchdown catches).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 8 64 1 Week 2 Commanders 12 9 116 2 Week 3 @Vikings 9 6 73 0 Week 5 @Patriots 6 4 18 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 1 1 4 0 Week 8 Dolphins 10 7 69 0 Week 9 Packers 9 4 55 0 Week 10 @Bears 11 10 119 0 Week 11 @Giants 8 7 76 0 Week 12 Bills 10 9 122 1 Week 13 Jaguars 12 11 114 2 Week 14 Vikings 9 6 68 0 Week 15 @Jets 10 7 76 0 Week 16 @Panthers 13 7 76 0 Week 17 Bears 5 4 62 0 Week 18 @Packers 9 6 49 0

Rep Amon-Ra St. Brown with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.