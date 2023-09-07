On Thursday, Carson Kelly (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .215 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Kelly has gotten a hit in 17 of 38 games this year (44.7%), including six multi-hit games (15.8%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

Kelly has driven in a run in six games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (18.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 15 .200 AVG .325 .333 OBP .378 .200 SLG .450 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 6/3 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings