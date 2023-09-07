What can we expect from David Blough this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to learn more about the Detroit Lions QB and his season-long prospects.

Is Blough on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

David Blough Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 18.58 0.00 - Overall Rank 368 547 936 Position Rank 49 79 100

Similar Players to Consider

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

David Blough 2022 Stats

Last season Blough had 402 yards (201.0 per game), a 65.5% completion percentage (38-for-58), two TDs and two INTs.

Rep Blough and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

David Blough 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 17 @Falcons 13.6 24-for-40 222 1 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 5.0 14-for-18 180 1 2 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.